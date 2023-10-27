Experts have named an affordable tool that will clean the kettle from scale in minutes

The formation of limescale is a common occurrence in kettles. It can ruin hot drinks by affecting the taste.

The market is full of chemical descalers that promise quick results, but common household ingredients can work just as well. This is reported by Express.co.uk.

The formation of scale in kettles is caused by several components that form in hard water during boiling, namely insoluble calcium carbonate. When the substance spreads along the inner walls of the appliance, it looks like a scale.

While lemon and white vinegar are often cited as the best ingredients because they work effectively and in a short amount of time, Coca-Cola has been found to be the next best ingredient for removing stubborn limescale.

Fill the kettle halfway with the beverage, boil and leave for 30 minutes. After that, rinse the kettle.

