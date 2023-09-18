Experts named 5 things in the house that become dangerous over time

In people's homes, there are items that last forever, and there are those that have a limited shelf life, although they are still usable.

The Health publication has published the advice of Dr. Kara Vada on which items in the house become dangerous over time and should be replaced frequently. Kara Wada, MD, is an allergy specialist at the Wexner Medical Center of The Ohio State University.

According to her, some things, such as non-stick cookware or plastic food containers, can be exposed to certain chemicals when they are used after their use is complete. These chemicals often affect hormone and immune system health. And some items may also be associated with an increased risk of certain cancers.

Video of the day

Pillows

The expert noted that they collect dead skin cells and bacteria over time, which can cause allergies and contribute to rashes. Pillows can also harbor dust mites, which can cause allergy symptoms all year round.

She recommends replacing your pillows every 1-2 years. If you feel bad about throwing them away, you should treat your pillows with antimicrobials and disinfect them at least once a year.

Read also: How to store a dish sponge so that no unpleasant odor appears: disinfection rules

Mattresses

Like pillows, mattresses collect dead skin, bacteria, dust mites, and fungi over time. These can be dangerous to your health, especially if you have sensitive skin or suffer from skin allergies or asthma.

If you vacuum your mattress regularly and use a hypoallergenic mattress protector that blocks dust mites and dead skin cells, according to the doctor, then it can last for 7 years. If not, she recommends replacing it every 5 years.

Washcloths and sponges for the bathroom

Bath sponges and washcloths contain bacteria, mold, and fungus, especially if they are stored in a damp area. Using these products can be a "trigger for allergies, asthma, skin infections, or acne over time."

Tanya Elliott, MD, an allergist and immunologist in New York City, said that a washcloth or bath sponge should be changed every 2-4 weeks.

Non-stick pans don't last forever either. If you notice that the coating has cracked, it's time to throw away the pan and start over.

Many coatings on nonstick pans contain PFAS, "also known as chemicals that have been implicated in many health problems."

"If the coating is cracked, we are more likely to absorb these chemicals," explained Dr. Kara Wada.

PFAS can damage the liver and immune system. The frequency of replacing non-stick pans depends on how often you use them. If there are scratches on the coating, they should be replaced immediately.

Read also: Shine like new: what household products can clean your kitchen hood well

Cutting boards are also a source of bacteria, mold, and viruses. One can last for at least a year, while others, such as wooden, can last up to five. However, if your cutting board has deep grooves, it's time to replace it.

Kitchen sponges - can harbor bacteria and can be infected with mold and mildew. 362 different types of bacteria live in used kitchen sponges. The density of bacteria was as high as 45 billion per square centimeter.

It is recommended to change kitchen sponges every two weeks. The doctor recommends disinfecting kitchen sponges in the dishwasher after each dishwashing.

Plastic storage containers

Over time, plastic storage containers can become scratched, damaged, or stained. In some cases, this kind of wear and tear can allow bacteria to reside in them as well, posing a food safety risk.

In addition, some "plastics contain substances such as bisphenols A and related compounds that can affect our hormonal health and increase our risk of certain cancers," said Kara Wada. She advises changing them every six months or a year.

As a reminder, we have already written about terrible kitchen life hacks.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!