Experts gave effective advice on how to choose dried fruits before buying

Dried fruits have risen in price. To avoid the disappointment of spending a significant amount of money on their purchase, it is important to know how to choose the right product. One of the simple secrets is to touch and smell the product before buying it.

This was written by Chas Diy.

It's no secret that sellers, especially in markets, can resort to various tricks to make dried fruits attractive to buyers. At best, they can treat them with safe glycerin, but at worst, they can use vegetable oils.

Read also: How to choose a quality sausage without chemicals

According to experts, they can affect the taste of dried fruits over time, especially if they are stored for a long time. Therefore, it is important to carefully inspect dried fruits, check if they are oily, and smell if they have any unnatural odors.

Regardless of whether dried fruits have been processed with oil or not, they should be rinsed well before consumption. If the oil coating is not washed off with plain water, you can add a little baking soda to the water. The main thing is to rinse the dried fruit again with clean water after washing it in the soda solution.

To recap, we've already written about how to choose quality chocolate.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!