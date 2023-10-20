Expert explains how to save money on car maintenance in winter

As the temperature drops, drivers will come under increased financial pressure. Energy bills and car care costs will rise.

There are several ways to save money, which Andreas Giese from Falken told Express.co.uk.

First of all, properly inflated tires can not only improve fuel economy but also increase your safety. A properly inflated tire not only extends the life of the tire, but also provides fuel savings.

"Studies have shown that even a 0.5 bar pressure loss can increase fuel consumption by two to five percent. Therefore, check the pressure regularly, even if the car has a tire pressure monitoring system installed," the expert said.

The tire will last longer if you avoid driving too fast, minimize harsh braking, acceleration and aggressive cornering.

Another tip is to regularly align your wheels. Wheel alignment means checking and adjusting suspension and also steering geometry to make sure they are set up to the car manufacturer's specifications.

Wheel movement can be affected by hitting a curb, hitting a pothole, or wear and tear on steering or suspension components. Inspection and adjustment is usually performed by a tire specialist.

