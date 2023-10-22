An expert told us how to easily clean a kettle from limescale without aggressive chemicals

Using an electric kettle over time leads to the formation of white deposits known as a limescale. It not only ruins the taste of your tea, but also affects the efficiency of the appliance.

If limescale builds up into the kettle, it will have to work harder to heat the water, wasting more energy. Experts have revealed what you can do to remove limescale without harsh chemicals, Express.co.uk reports.

An effective way to clean the kettle is using white vinegar and water. To do this, you need to fill the kettle with a solution of vinegar and water in equal parts and leave it overnight.

In the morning make sure to rinse it thoroughly to avoid getting vinegar in your drinks. After that, the limescale will fall off quite easily.

For the last step, boil the kettle with fresh water and empty it again to get rid of any vinegar odors. Citric acid can be used to clean the kettle just like white vinegar.

