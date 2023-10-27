Expert names the best place to store chocolate that improves its flavor

Foods like chocolate have been part of the debate for a long time when it comes to storage. People tend to oscillate between the kitchen cabinet and the refrigerator.

But according to the experts at online grocery store MuscleFood, there is only one place where chocolate should be stored. It's not just about personal preference, but also about maintaining the quality of the product, Express.co.uk reports.

Many people like to eat cold chocolate from the fridge, while others prefer its creamy texture when it's in the cupboard.

Ashley Tosh of MuscleFood.com says that keeping it cold can change the flavor significantly. Therefore, chocolate should be stored in a cabinet in the kitchen.

According to her, storing chocolate in the refrigerator leads to sugar buildup when chocolate is stored at too low a temperature. This can seriously affect the flavor, make it grainy or bubbly and entail the whitening of chocolate.

