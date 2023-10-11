His legacy inspires scientists: Scientists name the smartest man in history

The legacy of Sir Isaac Newton continues to inspire scientists and thinkers, testifying to the great impact of the human desire for knowledge, creativity and genius on the world.

There is a general recognition among scientists and researchers that Isaac Newton is considered the smartest man in the world. This opinion is expressed by Big Think.

Read also: Giant hole spotted on the Sun: solar winds threaten the Earth

"A truly intelligent person has an impressive awareness of various fields of knowledge, and creativity plays an important role. Creative thinking can reveal opportunities where others see a dead end. As for Isaac Newton's IQ, it remains a mystery, as there were no intelligence tests in the 17th century. But it is safe to say that answering multiple-choice tests would have been child's play for him. He would probably have answered all the questions quickly and spent the remaining time on improving the test itself," the report says.

The researchers emphasize that Isaac Newton's distinction lies not only in his intelligence, but also in his deep knowledge and creative abilities.

This great scientist was a true polymath who embraced physics, mathematics, and theology. He was also famous for his devotion to religion and alchemy.

"However, what makes Newton a true great genius is his unparalleled creativity. He invented key tools and devices that revolutionized science. To study acceleration, he created the derivative, which became a fundamental concept in mathematics. He also developed integration, another important tool for computing that allows you to find the area of curved surfaces. These innovations were unknown before Newton introduced them to science," the experts emphasize.

They call Isaac Newton a quintessential polymath and creative genius, as well as an example of the ideal of an intelligent person.

"His contribution to science, mathematics, theology and other fields remains unprecedented. However, his outstanding intellect was the result of great personal difficulties, which shows that genius often requires overcoming great challenges," the scientists conclude.

Earlier, scientists determined when the Sun will explode and take all life with it.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!