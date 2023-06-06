The world's only albino panda lives in China: video of what it looks like

In China, a strange bear was spotted in a photo trap in the Wenchuan Wolong Nature Reserve in 2019. It was white without any spots.

It turned out to be a panda. This albino is the only panda in the world with this genetic mutation.

After that, the albino panda was never caught in the video traps, so zoologists believed that it had died. Recently, however, the bear showed off for the cameras again.

The footage taken in the reserve shows that the panda has white and cream-colored fur, light claws, and red eyes, which are characteristic features of an albino.

The researchers observed that she is healthy and socializes with other animals in the area where she lives. It is believed to be five to six years old. It is not yet known what sex she is.

Now, a separate group has been set up in the Wenchuan Wolong Nature Reserve to monitor this panda. The researchers studied the bear's possible habits and installed and configured motion-activated cameras to record its movements.

