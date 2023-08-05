British scientists have managed to restore the 2000-year-old Roman gate, which was called the door to Britain. England has revitalized this place by reconstructing it to feel the spirit of the Roman Empire. Here you can see defensive ditches and fortress walls, Roman roads and architectural details that will take you back in time.

The Telegraph writes about it.

The Romans called this city Rutupiae, but it was not just a city for them, Richborough served as a gateway to Britain. They landed here in 43 AD and at the beginning of the fifth century it was the last place with a Roman military presence. Richborough evolved from a bridgehead to a port city and then back to a fortress in 360-370 years.

Read also: 30 ancient tombs belonging to the highest clergy found in Turkey

Video of the day

This place was an important center of international trade, and its port was famous for the best oysters in the empire. Richborough remained Roman until the beginning of the fifth century, with Roman coins circulated here.

Today, Richborough is an interesting tourist destination where you can see the ruins of fortifications, an amphitheater, a temple and many Roman artifacts. In addition to its historical significance, it has a breathtaking view of the English Channel and the surrounding area.

As a reminder, a hidden medieval crypt of a 900-year-old cathedral was discovered in England.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!