Two flowers that can seriously harm cats and dogs

It is important to know what plants grow in our garden, or what you bring home. Because some of them can pose a real danger to furry friends.

Sante Plus magazine has named two flowers that should never be grown at home. After all, even beautiful blooms can cause serious harm to your cats and dogs.

Lily

Due to its colour, the lily is one of the most popular flowers and is a home decoration. It has beautiful flowering and a wonderful scent. That is why it can often be found in gardens and beds.

If you are used to seeing your cat wandering among the plants or using the pots as litter, then you need to be careful.

Lily is very toxic and if your cat ingests it, the first symptoms will appear in no time. In a short time, the situation can worsen and go from simple vomiting to more serious problems, especially with kidney function.

Lily is very dangerous for cats both during flowering and through pollen and even water poured into the vase. It is necessary to take into account the possibility that the cat will drink it along with toxic substances. The only way to save your cat is to intervene at an early stage, before the problem reaches the kidneys. Hydration and veterinary intervention can save its life.

Wisteria

Wisteria is also distinguished by its colour and aroma. It contains glycine, which is highly toxic. The fruits of the plant contain toxic seeds and often cause poisoning in children and pets.

If you have dogs, you can use barriers and fences to restrict access when growing this plant. The flower is completely toxic to your pets. The consequences of ingestion can be vomiting, diarrhoea and depression.

Dogs are not used to swallowing plants, but there are dangers in the garden and it is better to be careful. If your pet is diagnosed with poisoning, take him to the vet immediately.

As a reminder, houseplants can be useful and beneficial to your space, but they can also be a source of inconvenience and problems. Some of them can attract pests, such as cockroaches.

