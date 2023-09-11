The oven will shine: just one tablet of this product will help to effectively wash away the dirt

The oven is one of the most difficult items to clean in the kitchen. Baked-on grease and grime can build up over time and make the oven unusable.

Fortunately, there is an easy and effective way to clean your oven with a dishwasher tablet. This method is effective for removing even the most stubborn dirt. It is also quite inexpensive and does not require the use of chemicals.

What you will need:

Dishwasher tablet Warm water A sponge or brush Dishwashing mitts

Take one dishwasher tablet and immerse it in warm water for a few seconds.

Then remove the tablet from the water and wipe the inside of the oven door. Wipe until all grease and dirt is dissolved.

Use a dish sponge (soft side) to absorb any excess detergent.

If the oven door and walls are too dirty to clean with dishwasher detergent, try using a deep baking tray, pouring half a liter of hot water into the tray, and placing lemon slices in the water.

Put the baking sheet in a preheated oven at 100 degrees. Let the baking sheet sit in the preheated oven for 20-30 minutes. Then take it out and let the oven cool down. Then repeat the trick with the dishwasher tablet.

As a reminder, experts in the repair of household appliances warn that if you do not clean and wash the hood in time, it can break down or start working at half its capacity. After all, grease clogs the grilles, filters, and the engine of the device.

