Kamikaze drone of Ukrainian reconnaissance men effectively destroyed Russian mine depot (video)

In one of the frontline areas, Ukrainian soldiers managed to find out where the Russian invaders were hiding their ammunition depots. Aerial reconnaissance spotted the enemy's cache and sent a kamikaze drone to find it.

The footage of the enemy's depot being blown up appeared online. They were published on the Eskadron Telegram channel.

In the video, filmed from a drone, you can see how the FPV drone destroyed a large warehouse of TM-62 anti-tank mines.

"Good morning, bombers. "Pegasus found a bunch of enemy anti-tank mines. The occupier who laid them was very surprised when he did not find the property entrusted to him. We are grateful to the pilot of the Omega group for a good hit," the aerial reconnaissance men commented on the video.

Recently, the fighters of the 30th Separate Mechanised Brigade named after Prince Kostiantyn Ostrozkyi destroyed an enemy Kornet ATGM calculation.

