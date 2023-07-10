Ancient Spanish tomb of wealthy leader actually belonged to powerful woman: study

In Spain, researchers have established new interesting details about the owner of a 5000-year-old tomb. She turned out to be a strong woman aged 17 to 25.

Initially, scientists believed that the owner of the tomb was a wealthy leader, whom they called the "ivory man." This is reported by Scientific Reports.

Archaeologists have discovered a 5,000-year-old tomb west of Seville near the southern coast of Spain. In addition to the long-destroyed remains, ostrich eggshells and amber were found in the grave.

The lavishly decorated tomb contained lavish items ranging from a rock crystal dagger to ivory tusks. The researchers used enamel extracted from two teeth found in the tomb to correctly identify the individual.

The circumstances of the woman's burial led researchers to suggest that she had a high status.

"The Ivory Woman's burial stands out, head and shoulders above all others-there is absolutely no known male or female burial that can be compared to hers," the archaeologists said.

The researchers hope that the latest developments will lead to future advances and learn more about the woman and her society.

