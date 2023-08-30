Ancient bridge connected England and Wales: archaeologists discover 2000-year-old wooden structure (photo)

The remains of an ancient bridge connecting England and Wales were discovered in the British city of Chepstow, known as the gateway to Wales. The remains of the structure are about 2000 years old.

This wooden structure, which is believed to have been built by the Romans, was found preserved in the silt. This was reported by the Daily Mail.

Archaeologists had only two hours to excavate it, involving specialised rescue teams due to the dangerous nature of their task.

The ancient crossing connects the path between Wales and England about half a mile upstream of Chepstow to the village of Tutshill in Gloucestershire.

The bridge was previously discovered and partially excavated by Dr. Orville Owen in 1911. Around the same time, it also appeared on an old Ordnance Survey map but has since been buried in mud.

Samples were taken from the wood, which will now undergo carbon dating to determine the exact age of the bridge.

