Half a teaspoon is enough: How to fertilize onions to get a rich harvest

Onion is known for its unpretentiousness, and its fruits can easily be used in various culinary dishes. However, this does not mean that you can forget about proper care of this culture, otherwise, you cannot expect a large and high-quality harvest.

Therefore, experienced gardeners recommend adding urea to the holes when planting. Urea is an excellent source of nitrogen for this plant, and a small amount of fertilizer, such as half a teaspoon, is sufficient.

It is important not to overdo it with the amount of fertilizer, as this can negatively affect the quality of the fruits.

In addition, summer residents also use rotted compost, which is rich in minerals and contributes to obtaining high results when growing vegetables. It is enough to put a small amount of this compost in each hole.

It is recommended to try these methods when planting this plant to ensure their effectiveness.

