Storing onions and garlic in the refrigerator may seem obvious, but in fact, it causes these vegetables to spoil quickly. However, they can be stored for a very long time under the right conditions.

Although both onions and garlic should never be stored in the refrigerator, the effect of this is different for both vegetables. Onions absorb moisture in the refrigerator, which causes them to rot. Garlic, on the other hand, will sprout if stored in a fridge, according to Express.co.uk.

Onions should always be stored in a cool, dry, well-ventilated place. Sunlight will cause it to germinate.

Garlic also needs to be stored in the same conditions. It can last up to three to five months if stored in dry and dark conditions.

Ideally, onions and garlic should be stored in a cupboard, pantry, or well-ventilated box. They should not be stored next to potatoes as they have a high moisture content, which causes onions to spoil quickly.

Onions also produce high levels of ethylene, a growth hormone that can cause some vegetables to rot much faster.

