Homemade processed cheese in minutes: Eduard Nasirov shares a simple recipe

If you like soft cheese that can be eaten alone or used for spreads and salads, you can try making it yourself. The recipe for homemade processed cheese was shared by the famous chef Eduard Nasirov on Instagram.

He noted that this recipe is already 11-12 years old, and it is still relevant. "This is a processed cheese that you can easily make at home," the culinary expert assured.

What ingredients are needed:

400 g of cottage cheese

120 ml of milk

1/2 tsp of baking soda

2 tbsp of butter

Salt and pepper to your liking

Spicy herbs, chilli, smoked paprika, garlic powder - "at your own discretion".

How to cook:

Mix all the ingredients in a deep bowl and grind with a blender. Pour the mixture into a saucepan with a thick bottom and put on a small fire Cook, stirring constantly, until the cheese is melted. It will take about 15-20 minutes. The curd mass should become a liquid semolina.

"If you want soft cheese, pour it into moulds and put it in the fridge until it cools completely, if you want cheese that can be cut, continue cooking for about the same amount of time - the mass should become like thick semolina. Transfer to a bowl, cool and serve," the chef added.

Nasirov says that this cheese can be stored in the fridge for 4-5 days.

