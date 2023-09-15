Homemade dishwashing detergent: how to prepare it

In today's world, more and more housewives prefer environmentally friendly products. One of the most common chemicals is dishwashing gel.

This was reported by Pixel. They noted that some housewives prefer to prepare their own dishwashing detergent, which is not only effective but also safe.

To prepare a homemade dishwashing detergent, you will need the following ingredients:

100 g of mustard powder,

200 g of baking soda,

100 g of laundry soap,

10 g of glycerin,

1 litre of water.

Read also: What to do to significantly save time on washing up

Video of the day

Preparation:

Grind the laundry soap with a grater.

Put a pot of water on the stove and add the crushed soap. Heat over medium heat, stirring thoroughly, but do not bring to a boil.

When the soap has dissolved, add the mustard powder, baking soda and glycerin. Stir until a homogeneous solution is obtained.

If you want your product to have a pleasant scent, add a few drops of your favourite essential oil, but do so only after the product has cooled.

Pour the resulting dishwashing liquid into bottles or other containers.

This homemade dishwashing detergent is not only budget-friendly, but also effective and safe for you and the environment.

To recap, we've already written about terrible kitchen life hacks.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!