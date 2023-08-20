No longer stale: how to store bread better

People's opinions are divided: some are convinced that bread should be stored in the refrigerator to keep it fresh longer, while others are categorically against this idea.

UAportal will tell you how to store bread in the kitchen properly. In particular, bread should not be put in the refrigerator, because it will become stale three times more than at room temperature. The reason is the process of crystallization of starch molecules, which changes the texture of bread.

However, there is an important aspect: bread can be stored in the refrigerator, but for a limited time. If you need fresh bread within 2-3 days, you can use this method.

Video of the day

Read also: How to make stale bread soft again in minutes: a simple life hack

How to store bread in the refrigerator: recommendations

Avoid plastic bags: due to the moisture evaporating from the bread, a plastic bag will only accelerate the staling process. Use a paper bag and then wrap it in plastic or cling film.

Rules for hot bread: If the bread is still hot, let it cool before putting it in the bag. Hot bread wrapped in a bag will create condensation.

Where to store bread in the kitchen:

In the bread bin: Thanks to the bread bin, you can store bread for a short time, a maximum of two days. It is best to use a wooden bread box and place it in a closed kitchen cabinet, away from sunlight.

In the freezer: For long-term storage, it is important to use the freezer. Bread can be placed in the freezer in the store's packaging or in a plastic bag wrapped in cling film or foil.

Earlier, we wrote about how to keep bread fresh for as long as possible.

If you want to get the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!