A manicure not only makes your nails look well-groomed, but can also tell a lot about a person. In summer, go for fresh designs and brightness.

Add more light, sun, greenery, and sea to your look. UAportal offers to get inspired by ideas for creating an original manicure.

1. Green freshness

Choose green and its shades. As long as everything is green in summer, this color will always be a winning option. It will add freshness and relevance. Add some interesting leaf or geometric decorations to a few nails and it will be a real fire.

2. Heavenly beauty combined with flowers.

3. Animal motifs

Try decorating your nails with stripes like a zebra or spots like a leopard. It will be original and bold.

4. Patriotic

Take a closer look at the combination of blue and yellow. For more originality, add black spots.

5. Rainbow manicure

Make each nail original by decorating it with different colors. If you want something interesting, add stickers or painting. This manicure is suitable for both women and men.

6. Nude manicure with an individual design for each nail.

7. Blue and yellow geometry

Use lines, squares, rectangles, ovals, and other geometric shapes to create an interesting manicure.

8. White small polka dots on a bright background

Make each nail bright and decorate everything with white dots. With this design, it will be much brighter and more fun.

9. "Zigzag" on a colored background

10. Pink romantic design

