Preparing beets in fall or winter can be a difficult task, especially if they are large and old fruits that require long cooking time. In such a case, the process of cooking beets usually takes more than an hour.

But there is one useful lifehack that will help to reduce this time to 30 minutes. With this method, you can save a significant amount of electricity or gas, writes przyślijprzepis.pl.

Consequently, the secret is to use sugar to quickly soften the beets and improve their flavor. For every kilogram of beets, it is recommended to add one tablespoon of sugar. You can make many healthy and delicious dishes from beets, even if you are not a fan of it's flavor.

Here's how you can do it:

Wash the beet with a sponge, avoiding friction so you won't damage the peel. Put it in a pot, add sugar and fill with water so that the water covers the beet by at least 2-3 cm. Cook the beet on a large burner for 30 minutes over a low heat. Top it up with a hot water if it's necessary. After 30 minutes, strain the water and place the beet in another pot with cold water and ice. Let it hang out there for another 15 minutes. After this time, the heat shock will make the beets softer and ready for further cooking. After this stage, strain the water, peel the beets and use them as you need.

