The average cooking time for young corn is approximately 30 minutes. To make the corn sweet and tender, it is recommended to add milk to the water in which the corn is cooked.

The Ukrainian culinary website Shuba reveals the secrets of cooking delicious and tender corn. When cooking corn, high temperatures break down the starch, turning it into simple sugar.

Adding a little milk to the water helps to make the corn even sweeter, as milk contains carbohydrates that break down when heated. This technique gives the corn a pleasant creamy taste. In addition, it is worth adding a piece of butter to create an oil "bath" and help fill each kernel with the flavour of cream.

To ensure the most delicious result, you should choose fresh, young ears of corn. If the leaves have turned yellow and dry, the corn needs to be cooked for a little longer - up to several hours.

Try these simple tips when cooking corn to enjoy its delicious and delicate flavour. Remember that the freshness and quality of the corn is essential for achieving the best cooking results.

