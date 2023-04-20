Add coffee grounds to the soil to get an unprecedented harvest of tomatoes: the secrets of summer residents

Tomatoes are one of the most common crops among Ukrainian summer residents. These vegetables can produce a bountiful harvest, but it requires some knowledge and action.

In particular, it is necessary to nourish the soil in which tomatoes will be grown. One of the variants of such fertilizer is coffee grounds, reports Express.

Many plants produce better yields and grow faster thanks to coffee grounds. This fertilizer is especially suitable for cultures that require acidic conditions.

In order to get a good harvest, you need to add coffee grounds to the soil before planting tomatoes. Fertilizer will provide the plant with useful substances, in particular, nitrogen, phosphorus and potassium. This will contribute to the better growth of tomatoes.

