In the spring season, leather items remain relevant. However, designers have focused on bright colors, and the classic black color is suggested to be left in the closet until the next season.

Colored leather will make the look more stylish. If you are not afraid of experiments, create bright images in everyday life. Elle writes about it.

Bright leather items have repeatedly appeared on the catwalks. In particular, various models - from coats to dresses, jackets to suits - were represented by Coach, Tod's, Saint Laurent, Versace, Lanvin. Designers choose bright shades of caramel, red, orange and even lavender.

Stylists say that the least risky option is to combine an expressive item with basic wardrobe elements. Then the image will have a harmonious look.

