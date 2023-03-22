For soil disinfection and fertilizer: how experienced gardeners use potassium permanganate

Potassium permanganate is a potassium permanganate that has a blue-violet hue when dissolved in water. This substance is obtained after the oxidation of manganese ore. In a summer cottage, this inexpensive product is used to disinfect soil, seeds, garden tools and as a plant fertilizer.

Potassium permanganate destroys disease-causing bacteria and nourishes plants. Potassium permanganate can be used in the garden throughout the growing season. Potassium permanganate for plants and ordinary medical potassium permanganate are no different. But it is worth noting that it should not contain any impurities.

Read also: Lunar sowing calendar for March: which days are better to plant plants in the garden

Video of the day

Here's how summer residents use this solution:

For feeding - to increase the resistance to diseases in plants and trees, you need to dissolve 3 grams of potassium permanganate in 10 liters of water. This solution is also suitable for watering cabbage, beets, carrots, potatoes, and peas in the middle of summer;

- to increase the resistance to diseases in plants and trees, you need to dissolve 3 grams of potassium permanganate in 10 liters of water. This solution is also suitable for watering cabbage, beets, carrots, potatoes, and peas in the middle of summer; Against diseases - to prepare a remedy for aphids, powdery mildew, and plant fungus, dilute half a teaspoon of potassium permanganate in 10 liters of water. Spray the plants with the resulting mixture. This solution can also be used against gray rot in strawberries. The first treatment should be carried out before flowering and the next - immediately after. Strawberries must be treated thoroughly. This mixture is also used when late blight appears on tomatoes. In this case, the potassium permanganate solution should be applied as soon as the disease begins to manifest itself, otherwise, the effect will be weak;

- to prepare a remedy for aphids, powdery mildew, and plant fungus, dilute half a teaspoon of potassium permanganate in 10 liters of water. Spray the plants with the resulting mixture. This solution can also be used against gray rot in strawberries. The first treatment should be carried out before flowering and the next - immediately after. Strawberries must be treated thoroughly. This mixture is also used when late blight appears on tomatoes. In this case, the potassium permanganate solution should be applied as soon as the disease begins to manifest itself, otherwise, the effect will be weak; For disinfection - for various seeds, onions, and potatoes, 10 grams of powder should be diluted in 10 liters of water. Put the seeds in this mixture for 20 minutes, then dry them and plant them. Onions and garlic should be left in this liquid for an hour.

In case of fungal diseases in the soil, you should prepare the following solution: heat water to a temperature of 70 C, add a little potassium permanganate to it until you get a bright pink solution, and water those places on the ground where there is a fungus. This should be done either in early spring or after the harvest.

This solution can also be used during planting. Pour a liter of hot liquid into each planting hole, wait for the holes to cool and start planting. This will kill bacteria that cause plant diseases.

Earlier, we wrote about what kind of water should be used to water seedlings to make them grow faster. And also learn about a little-known tip that will help accelerate the growth of tomato and pepper seedlings, as well as how to fertilize the soil to achieve a rich harvest.

If you want to receive the latest news about the war and events in Ukraine, subscribe to our Telegram channel!