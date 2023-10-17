Why there is a mirror in the elevator: three functions you didn't know about

If you think that the mirror in the elevator is there just for beauty or to overcome boredom, you are wrong. There are more serious reasons.

First of all, an elevator mirror can be useful for overcoming claustrophobia. People can often feel anxious in elevators because of the limited space and lack of air. A mirror can help create a sense of more space and reduce anxiety. When a person sees their reflection, they feel less alone.

An elevator mirror also helps people with disabilities, such as wheelchair users. Often, elevators are too small for wheelchair users to turn around, and a mirror helps them enter and exit in reverse by observing their reflection.

In addition, having a mirror in the elevator can provide an extra layer of safety. You can discreetly follow the movements of unfamiliar passengers, which can create a sense of security. Psychologists claim that this can have a positive effect on passenger behavior and even reduce vandalism. A person seeing his or her reflection is more likely to adhere to generally accepted norms of behavior and behave "decently".

