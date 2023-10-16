Why put garlic cloves in the toilet at night (video)

The toilet is a place that should always be kept clean and periodically disinfected. However, if you don't want to use harsh chemicals, try using vinegar or baking soda. These two ingredients can help clean and disinfect the toilet bowl.

You can also use garlic. According to the publication "Sante", it will not only help you make the toilet clean, but also get rid of bacteria and mold.

Garlic contains allicin, a substance that produces a strong odor but kills fungi, bacteria, and mold. In addition, the sulfur components in garlic can absorb unpleasant odors.

You only need one or two cloves of garlic to disinfect the toilet bowl. Peel it and chop it. Then pour the garlic into the toilet overnight and close the seat lid. In the morning, just flush the water in the toilet.

It is noted that garlic will also remove yellowish marks around the toilet bowl. Brew tea with a chopped clove of garlic, let it brew for 15 minutes. After that, simply pour the tea down the toilet. Then scrub the walls and rim of the toilet with a brush. Finally, just flush with water.

Don't forget to rinse and disinfect the toilet brush at the end of the cleaning. It is recommended to soak the brush in a bucket of hot water and add bleach or a cleaning agent containing chlorine.

