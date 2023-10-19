Why leave a clove of garlic at the front door

Garlic is quite popular in the kitchen, but it can be widely used in everyday life. For example, to get rid of annoying pests that try to get into the house when it gets cold.

According to "Sante," in the fall, you should put a few cloves of garlic under the threshold of your house, so that pests will avoid your home. You can also place peeled garlic on the windowsills outside and near the balcony door. The publication also recommends putting garlic cloves in corners and cracks in the walls.

You can mix the juice of a few cloves of garlic with water and spray the liquid on the walls at the entrance to the house, on the balcony, near windows, or anywhere else where insects and midges gather.

Instead of garlic, you can also use ground black pepper or onions. Pepper is sprinkled under the threshold and on the windowsill from the street. Onions are used in the same way as garlic cloves.

By the way, this method can also scare away outdoor cats, which can leave marks on the walls of the house, on the windows, and on the front door.

