For housewives, cleaning is a difficult, time-consuming, and tiring job. It is especially unpleasant to start cleaning when the vacuum cleaner is broken and a lot of dust and dirt has accumulated on the floor. But even if the appliances are in good working order, there may be situations where you need to remove sand from a small area, and then you need to use a dustpan and broom.

There is a brilliant life hack that will make cleaning your apartment much easier. What is the main problem? Small garbage particles constantly fly off the dustpan. Therefore, before cleaning, experienced housewives spray the dustpan with water from a spray bottle or simply place it under a stream of water from the tap. After that, garbage collection will be much faster and more efficient.

