Why put foil balls in the dishwasher: a miraculous life hack

Aluminum foil is an inexpensive and effective way to improve dishwasher cleaning. It can also be used to protect delicate dishes such as glasses, mugs and cups, and to prevent chips and scratches.

Experts at Sante magazinereport that aluminum foil helps clean dishes more effectively.

It's simple: load the dishwasher as you normally would, but just before activating the wash program, place an aluminum foil ball between the dishes. Start the dishwasher.

"After that, you will be pleasantly surprised to find that all the dishes, cutlery and appliances are perfectly clean, without the slightest trace of dirt. And that's not all, the good news is that your rusty cutlery will shine again, just like on the first day," the publication writes.

Experts explain that during washing, certain substances dissolve from the foil and begin to oxidize. After that, worn cutlery regains its former shine.

