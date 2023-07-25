Previously, there was not such a wide variety of laundry detergents in the assortment of stores as there is in modern times. In the past, our grandmothers successfully used simple but effective methods to achieve the perfect result when steaming their laundry.

Although some of these "grandmotherly" methods may seem strange, they have long proven to be effective. One such method is using yeast in the laundry.

It is worth noting that live yeast is used for this purpose, which is usually sold in the form of bars, not powder. This food additive has an amazing property - it will cope with the most difficult stains on clothes. Yeast can act both as a stain remover and as a bleach, providing an impressive result.

Note that yeast is only suitable for hand washing. Due to high speeds and high temperatures, the additive can behave unpredictably. If you add yeast to the washing machine, the clothes will have stains after washing, and the sewer will be clogged.

