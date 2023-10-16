Designers have named the colors to use in dimly lit rooms

Working with dark rooms always causes certain difficulties for designers, and this problem is quite common, as there are quite a few apartments with north-facing windows.The choice of colors can significantly affect the overall atmosphere in the room and make it bright and cozy.

The following colors are best suited for dark rooms:

White

White color is known for its lightness and freedom, it can make a room light and bright. White can be used not only as the main color in the interior, but also as a background for accents and textures. It goes well with different colors and creates a feeling of space and freshness.

Light gray

The use of light gray and dark gray shades can help create a soft and cozy atmosphere in a room. Playing on the contrast between light and dark shades can add depth and style to a room.

Cool mint

Mint color is known for its natural freshness and lightness. It can create a carefree and relaxed atmosphere in a room, promoting rest. Mint color is also known for its ability to lift the mood and make the room brighter.

Warm lavender

Lavender color is gaining popularity in interior design. This color has a more feminine character and gives the room lightness and even tenderness. Lavender can be used as the main color or an accent in the room decor.

The choice of color for a dark room depends on your personal style and preferences, but the right shade can make the room brighter and more cozy.

