'Remotely planting explosive gifts': the Armed Forces of Ukraine demonstrated the use of a robot (video)

The Ukrainian military is using not only unmanned aerial vehicles but also ground-based drones at the front. They are used to safely and remotely mine the occupiers' positions.

In particular, the soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade use them. The military showed the operation of the equipment on the unit's Telegram channel.

The defenders of Ukraine installed a MON-90 mine with a remote detonation function on the robot, to which a box of 12 kg of TNT was tied. A plastic bag was used to protect it from moisture.

The operator guides the drone to the Russian position, plants the explosives and detonates the device when the drone has moved to a safe distance.

"The reusable vehicle for mining positions has several driving modes. We sneak up quietly, dump the charge and detonate it remotely," said one of the soldiers.

"The Third Assault Brigade has a unique robot. It remotely lays explosive "gifts" near Russian positions and creates an unexpected "bada-boom", the report said.

Earlier, the Ukrainian military conducted a series of successful counter-attacks near Bakhmut and "crushed" the enemy. Soldiers of the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade were engaged in eliminating the enemy.

