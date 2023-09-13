The nutritionist named the basic principles of healthy eating for schoolchildren and ideas for school lunches

Nutritionist Sofia Shpak gives advice on healthy eating for schoolchildren, including how to properly balance their school meals.

Principles of healthy eating for schoolchildren

Sufficient fiber: It is important to include fiber-rich foods in a student's diet. Fiber promotes satiety, contains useful minerals and improves microflora. This component is usually found in vegetables, fruits and greens. Minimal salt and sugar: It is important to limit your salt and sugar intake. Excessive salt can increase blood pressure, and sugar contributes to obesity. Avoid ultra-processed foods: You should avoid foods that have been heavily processed, such as sausages, frankfurters, processed cheeses, etc. These foods are often rich in trans fats and can contribute to the development of cardiovascular disease. Give children sugar-free drinks: The maximum daily amount of sugar for children is 20 grams. It is important to choose drinks with less sugar, and plain water remains the best way to keep them hydrated.

School lunch: ideas

A versatile dish: You can prepare whole grain bread with your child's favorite cheese, cucumbers, peppers, and salad, and serve fruit as a dessert.

Sweet option: For a sweet lunch, you can make toast with nut butter and banana.

Student shawarma: Another option is to make toasted cheese-buttered pita bread with cucumbers, carrots, herbs, and boiled poultry fillet.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not contain any medical advice. For medications, diagnoses and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

