Nutritionists answer why apples should not be chosen as a snack

Doctors have dispelled the myth about the benefits of apples as a snack. They recommend refraining from eating apples between meals.

According to experts, the large amount of glucose and fructose contained in apples only increases appetite. In addition, apples reduce energy levels, Ukr.Media notes.

The ideal snack should be protein, as both proteins and carbohydrates can be synthesised from protein. If you choose an apple, you will only get fructose and glucose, along with dietary fibre.

The best time to eat apples is after a main meal. Hard fruits can help clean tooth enamel and are suitable for a post-meal snack.

