Nutritionists have named the top three drinks that reduce the risk of thrombosis

There are drinks that thin the blood and thus reduce the risk of thrombosis. According to nutritionists, you should pay attention to berry juice, which can be made from raspberries, blackberries, and other favorite berries. Even frozen berries will do. To make this drink even healthier, add some ginger.

This was written by Radiotrack.

Green tea is also useful because it improves blood flow and contains nutrients that prevent blood clots.

Don't forget about cocoa, which has anti-inflammatory properties. So, if you want to protect yourself from thrombosis, this flavorful drink can also be a great choice, provided you consume sugar in moderation.

Attention: This content is for informational purposes only and does not constitute medical advice. For medications, diagnoses, and other medical advice, please consult your doctor.

