Nutritionists have named a weed that is an ideal source of fibre

Burdocks are a genus of biennial herbaceous plants in the Asteraceae family. They are mostly considered a weed and are pulled out if they have grown in gardens and vegetable gardens.

However, nutritionists advise eating their roots, which are high in fibre.

According to nutritionist Devon Pirt (RD, MHSc), burdock has been used for centuries in traditional medicine, particularly to relieve cold and cough symptoms and as a diuretic. The root of this plant can be eaten as a root vegetable and is a good source of fibre called inulin. It is a dietary fibre that helps digestion.

"Like any fibre, inulin can help you feel fuller for longer. It can also lower bad cholesterol, help stabilise blood sugar levels, and may even reduce the risk of colon cancer," the expert said.

He noted that burdock root is a good source of antioxidants, which are chemical compounds that protect cells from damage. As an anti-inflammatory agent, burdock root can also help reduce the risk of chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure, arthritis and possibly even some cancers.

