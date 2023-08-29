Nutritionists name 8 vegetables that slow down aging

Vegetables help maintain health, as well as preserve youth and beauty. Nutrition experts recommend including curly cabbage in your daily diet, which is rich in antioxidants, as well as vitamins A, C, and K.

It is also important to include carrots in your diet. It is rich in beta-carotene, which is converted to retinol, the vitamin of youth.

Brussels sprouts, broccoli, and white cabbage - fresh or sauerkraut - can be added to the diet.

Healthy and low-calorie spinach is high in fiber. It is an important food for maintaining normal blood pressure, eye and heart health. However, if you have problems with gout, it is recommended that you first consult your doctor and then include spinach in your diet.

