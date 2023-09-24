Nutritionists have named 8 vegetables with low carbohydrate levels

Carbohydrates are important nutrients and the main source of energy for the body. However, people with certain medical conditions, such as diabetes, insulin resistance, and metabolic syndrome, need to be careful about their carbohydrate intake.

It is important to keep in mind that such people should not eliminate carbohydrates from their diet completely (unless recommended by a doctor). They should pay attention to the type and amount of carbohydrates, as well as their combination with other foods, as recommended by the American Diabetes Association (ADA). This will help control blood sugar levels and prevent spikes.

Carbohydrates are found in different food groups, not just grains. Dairy products, fruits, legumes, and vegetables also contain this nutrient in varying amounts.

Spinach, for example, is an excellent source of iron, calcium, magnesium, potassium, folate, and antioxidants. This vegetable has the potential to help control the symptoms of metabolic diseases and diabetic neuropathy.

Cabbage is rich in vitamins and minerals, including selenium, which promotes the production of antioxidants in the body and prevents cell damage.

Cauliflower is a source of folate, potassium, fiber, and vitamins C and K. It contains the antioxidant protocatechuic acid, which helps prevent inflammation in diabetes.

Zucchini contains vitamin C, potassium and folate, while being low in carbohydrates and not raising blood sugar levels.

Artichokes are rich in fiber, which slows down the absorption of sugar into the bloodstream and helps maintain a stable energy level.

Broccoli contains vitamins C and K, fiber, folic acid and potassium. This vegetable also has anti-diabetic properties, reducing inflammation in the body.

Asparagus has a low glycemic index and fiber content, making it an ideal choice for people with diabetes.

Brussels sprouts are high in fiber and help control blood sugar, as well as having other health benefits.

A balanced approach to the consumption of these vegetables can help people with various diseases maintain health and control blood sugar levels.

