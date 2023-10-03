Nutritionists have named 7 foods that women over 40 should eat to maintain a slim figure

To stay in great shape after forty, women should take care of their nutrition and follow a few simple recommendations. At this age, metabolic processes slow down, which can lead to weight gain and high cholesterol levels, potentially affecting the heart and blood vessels. Nutritionist Natalia Samoilenko provides advice on the foods that should be in the diet of women over 40 to maintain a slim figure and overall health.

Here's what you should include in your daily diet:

Dairy products rich in calcium to strengthen bones and glycine to improve sleep, while not contributing to excessive fat gain. Plant-based foods that contain fiber, such as sesame seeds, poppy seeds, nuts (almonds and Brazil nuts), beans, kale, spinach, rhubarb, and arugula. Whole grains, which are rich in carbohydrates, dietary fiber, and B vitamins, such as a variety of cereals made from rice, buckwheat, oatmeal, etc. High-quality protein, which is found in fish, poultry, eggs, legumes and dairy products, as it contributes to the optimal functioning of internal organs, muscles and skin elasticity, and speeds up metabolism. Omega-3 polyunsaturated fatty acids, which are not produced by the body and should be included in the diet through regular consumption of marine fish, such as salmon, trout, and salmon, at least twice a week. Celery, which promotes weight loss, contains a large amount of water and fiber, which improves metabolism. Foods with phytoestrogens, which alleviate menopausal symptoms and promote weight loss. These substances are found in soybeans, chickpeas, peanuts, barley, grapes, berries, green and black tea.

During menopause, the nutritionist recommends eating three meals a day. Breakfast and dinner portions should be 300-350 grams, and lunch should be 550 grams. Half of each serving should be vegetables.

