Rich in monounsaturated fats, avocados are good for the heart and digestive system. It also contains vitamins C, E, K, folic acid, potassium and magnesium. Avocados can be eaten raw or added to salads, omelets, smoothies and other dishes.

Ariana Cucuzza, a functional medicine nutritionist, says that this fruit should be eaten daily, but it is important not to overeat it. The doctor said that half to one avocado a day is the norm.

Avocados are also a food with a higher FODMAP content, meaning that they contain carbohydrates that may not be digested or absorbed well. Thus, those on a low FODMAP diet or those with an overgrowth of intestinal bacteria should consume no more than a quarter of an avocado per day.

According to her, despite all the benefits of avocados, one should not expect that eating this fruit alone will provide the body with the necessary nutrients.

"If you get all the healthy fat from avocados, you don't get all the benefits from foods like olives, olive oil, nuts and seeds. To maintain an overall healthy diet, variety is key to getting everything your body needs," she added.

Ariana Cucuzza also mentioned other benefits of eating avocados. She says this fruit helps the body absorb fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E and K.

