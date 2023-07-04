Nutritionist explains whether there really is a psychological dependence on coffee

Coffee is the subject of many discussions related to psychological and physiological dependence. In the programme "Frankly with the Doctor" on the Ukrainian radio Chernihivska Hvylya, nutritionist Anzhelina Baleva spoke about these topics, as well as marketing, advertising, films and stereotypes associated with coffee.

From a psychological point of view, it can be difficult to give up coffee. However, according to Angelina Baleva's observations, after a 28-day period of not drinking coffee, people start to sleep better and feel more alert during the day. Therefore, she advises to consume coffee not as a means of invigoration, but as a pleasure, like a dessert.

Coffee addiction is different from drug addiction and is more of a psychological dependence. This is due to the habit of associating coffee with activity and always having something in your hands.

Coffee can relieve stress, but this does not mean that it is psychologically addictive. It's important to remember that coffee excites the nervous system, not gives you real pleasure. In order to enjoy coffee and feel the taste of life, it is important to take the time to do so and not rush. Coffee should be a moment of relaxation, not just a routine.

The combination of coffee and a cigarette is often explained by the presence of a bioactive substance that helps relieve morning withdrawal after a night without smoking. The film Coffee and a Cigarette also contributed to the idea that these two elements are inseparable in human life. However, there is a consciousness that is formed through films and TV series that coffee and cigarettes are normal and good.

There are two groups of people who can be called coffee addicts: those who really love coffee and care about the quality of consumption, and those who drink coffee just to be a little more alert. The latter type of people are not dependent on coffee itself, but on their constant haste and need to be on the move. This is not about coffee itself, but about lifestyle.

