We usually look for expensive "superfoods" to solve our weight and health problems, but sometimes the answers to our weight loss and inflammation reduction questions can be very simple and affordable, like green tea.

This beverage we have at our fingertips can have a key positive impact on our health, weight management, and overall body condition. Nutritionist Jesse Feder confirms these positive properties of green tea, considering it the most effective for weight loss and reducing inflammation.

Green tea, thanks to its content of antioxidants known as catechins, helps to reduce abdominal fat, increase metabolism and activate fat oxidation. Catechins also have anti-inflammatory properties that can help reduce chronic inflammation, which contributes to obesity and other health problems.

Green tea contains high amounts of polyphenols, which are powerful antioxidants that help reduce inflammation in the body. Some of the antioxidants, along with the caffeine in green tea, can increase metabolism and promote fat burning.

Green tea is the perfect drink for the fall season. Whether you want to lose weight or reduce inflammation in your body, green tea can help you. Add it to your daily diet by replacing one of your cups of coffee, juice, or sugary drinks. It is recommended to drink 1-2 cups of green tea a day.

Remember that combining green tea with a balanced diet and regular physical activity can have a positive impact on both your weight management and your overall health.

