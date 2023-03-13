Diet pumpkin porridge: a recipe for quick and easy cooking

For those who care about their health and are wondering what to cook for breakfast, we suggest you try making porridge with pumpkin. This dish will not only be tasty, but also very healthy, as pumpkin contains many vitamins and nutrients.

For example, pumpkin is the leader among all vegetables in terms of iron, and it is also rich in proteins and carbohydrates, cellulose and pectin, as well as vitamins B, C, E and K. Moreover, pumpkin contains such a rare vitamin as T.

Food experts at Shuba magazine suggest starting breakfast with pumpkin porridge cooked in milk.

You will need:

Pumpkin - 300g

Millet - 200 g

Milk - 500 g

Water - 250g

Sugar and salt - optional

How to cook:

Wash, peel and cut the pumpkin into large pieces, put it in a saucepan and cover with water. Put it on to boil when the water comes to a boil, cover and cook for 15 minutes over low heat.

Pour the milk into the saucepan and put it on the stove to warm without boiling.

Pour hot water over the millet for 5 minutes, then rinse with cold water several times.

Mash the boiled pumpkin in a saucepan, add the milk and millet. Mix everything well and put it on to boil. When the mixture boils, reduce the heat and cook for 20 minutes. Enjoy!

