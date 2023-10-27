Nine dog breeds that always look like puppies

For the most part, dogs grow up as they get older. However, there are certain breeds that stay small despite growing up and maintain a youthful appearance into old age.

Best Life has named 9 dog breeds that always look like puppies. They are ideal for apartment living, especially when there are kids at home.

Yorkshire Terrier

You can recognize a Yorkshire Terrier by its signature long coat. Kinologist Daniel Coghill explained that they will look like puppies for almost their entire life.

They are one of the smallest dog breeds, averaging 3-4 kilograms. A purebred yorkie will not weigh more than 12 kilograms.

Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel grows slightly larger than the Yorkshire Terrier, the typical weight of this dog breed is between 5 and 9 pounds, according to Coghill.

This magical breed has a pleasant disposition and makes a great pet. And with their large extended ears, they look like puppies forever.

Shih Tzu

The Shih Tzu is between a Yorkshire Terrier and a Cavalier King Charles Spaniel in terms of size. Veterinarian Patrick Holmbaugh of Cooper Pet Care explained that the maximum size of this male dog is between 3.5 pounds and 7 pounds. This makes this kind of board will always look like a puppy.

According to the American Kennel Club (AKC), the Shih Tzu is also known for its special love of children.

Toy poodle

If you are looking for a smart pet that looks like a puppy, the toy poodle is the one to get. These dogs weigh up to 3 pounds on average.

Yorkie

Courtney Jackson, veterinarian and founder of The Pets Digest, says you can also get the same puppy-like appearance from anything mixed with a Toy Poodle, like a Yorkie, which is a hybrid dog breed derived from breeding a Yorkshire Ter' eer and or Miniature Poodle.

"One of the main reasons why Yorkies always look like a puppy is because of their big puppy eyes," Jackson notes. They are usually quite active even into their old age and have a youthful spirit.

Maltese

The Maltese bologna is also part of the dog group. They grow up to 3-4 kilograms when fully grown. In general it is a very tiny fluffy white breed that sometimes looks more like lambs rather than a dog.

Pomeranian Spitz

Oranges only weigh between 1.5 and 4 pounds, and they don't really change their appearance as they get older. So they will look like a puppy their whole life. They are a frisky, fluffy little breed that loves to play and show their presence.

Chihuahua

The Chihuahua is another breed whose appearance doesn't change much over time, which means they will forever remain tiny.

Chihuahuas tend to look quite young into old age, mainly because of their small stature and large eyes compared to the rest of their body.

Bichon Frise

The Bichon Frise is a small and sturdy dog that can grow up to 9 pounds. Their soft, often fluffy coat helps them maintain a youthful appearance. They get along well with children.

