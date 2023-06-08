Children from Oleshky met the Armed Forces of Ukraine, who delivered water to them by drone: heartwarming video of the meeting

A woman and her children were trapped near occupied Oleshky due to the explosion of the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant. The Ukrainian Armed Forces managed to rescue the family from the gray zone.

Natalia Gumenyuk, head of the press center of the Southern Defense and Security Forces, said this on the air of the national telethon.

"Given that this is not the only family that needs help and there are more people who are there and can be rescued, the details will be later," she said.

The rescued family has already been brought to Kherson. In addition to the people, their cat was also rescued.

As a reminder, the Ukrainian military rescued a family with children from a roof in flooded Oleshky.

