Children will be delighted: a pizza recipe for Halloween

Shuba 's recipe for mozzarella or Adygea cheese pizza can be a great addition to a Halloween party, especially if you cut out ghost figures. The kids will definitely love it.

Ingredients:

Puff pastry - 250 g.

Adygea cheese - 200 g.

Cherry tomatoes - 6 pcs.

Red bell pepper - 1/4 pcs.

Tomato paste - 2 tbsp. spoons

Italian herbs seasoning (to taste)

Olive oil - to taste

Read also: Pumpkin and onion derunes: an unusual simple recipe

Method of preparation:

1. Preheat the oven to 180 degrees.

2. Prepare a baking tray or baking dish with parchment.

3. Roll out the dough into a layer with a diameter of about 22 cm.

4. Peel and slice the peppers and cut 1/4 of the peppers into thin slices or chunks.

5. Slice the tomatoes into rounds.

6. Place the dough on a baking tray or in a mold, drizzle with oil, brush with tomato paste and arrange the tomato and pepper slices.

7. Bake the pizza for 10 minutes.

8. Make ghost figures out of the cheese out of the cheese.

9. Remove the pizza from the oven, place the ghost figurines and bake for another 5-6 minutes.

10. Remove the finished pizza and sprinkle with basil or Italian herbs.

We also advise you to pay attention to the recipe for fritters with pumpkin.

Want to receive the most relevant news about the war and events in Ukraine - subscribe to our Telegram channel!