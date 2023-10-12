Kids will love it: a recipe for glazed curds with condensed milk from Hector Jimenez-Bravo

Glazed curds according to the recipe from Shuba are not only delicious, but also healthy. Children will be delighted.

Ingredients:

Cottage cheese 5% - 300 g

Butter 73% - 30 g

Powdered sugar - 30 g

Vanilla essence - 1 ml

Boiled condensed milk - 70 g

Chocolate - 200 g

Butter - 20 ml

Coconut flakes - 40 g

Method of preparation:

1. Grind cottage cheese in a blender until smooth, add butter, powdered sugar, vanilla essence and mix.

2. Put the curd mass and condensed milk into bags or pastry bags.

3. Put the curd mass on cling film and squeeze a strip of condensed milk onto it. Wrap the curds in plastic wrap, shaping them into the desired shape, and refrigerate.

4. Mix the melted chocolate with the butter.

5. Take the curds out of the freezer and push skewers into them.

6. Dip the curds into the melted chocolate and sprinkle with coconut flakes.

