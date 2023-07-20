Baby seal rode a board with surfers (funny video)

A playful baby seal joined surfers on a California beach. Its fearless approach to the waves attracted the attention of beach visitors and social media users who witnessed the animal's unusual behaviour.

The baby seal, named "Sammy" by the locals, was not fazed by the presence of surfers and surfboards and happily joined them on the waves of a popular California beach.

Ed Hartel, a drone owner and photographer, was able to capture this incredible moment.

Hartel said that the local surfers were careful not to touch the seal, allowing it to enjoy the waves as it wished.

The good news is that the seal looked very healthy, and the experts from SeaWorld, who were contacted by the surfers, were convinced that the little "sea pup" would cope on its own and eventually swim to its relatives.

Some of the surfers said that this cub was orphaned after its mother was torn apart by a great white shark. Therefore, they treat it as their own baby, allowing it to play with surfboards as it wants.

