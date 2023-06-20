Ten simple rules of what not to do during a thunderstorm

There are more and more frequent rainstorms in Ukraine. During a thunderstorm, you should follow a number of rules that will help prevent injuries.

The weather phenomenon can occur both on the street and at home. UAportal reminds you of the basic rules of behavior during a downpour.

During a thunderstorm, all windows and doors should be closed, and there should be no draft in the room. A draft can attract ball lightning.

It is best to hide in a car or in a house with a lightning rod. However, the car should never be parked under trees or tall structures. You should also close the windows, lower/remove the antenna, stop and wait out the weather.

You can't hide from a thunderstorm under a tree because it attracts lightning. In addition, there is a danger of heavy branches falling, which can break under the pressure of the wind.

During a downpour, avoid metal fences, walls with trees growing near them, streetlights, metal towers, and power poles.

If you are in the woods, do not hide from the storm on a hill. Stay in a place with low trees. Oak, poplar, pine, and spruce are the most conductive trees, while willow, maple, and bushes are the least conductive.

If you are in a field, find a depression in the ground. It is advisable that the place is dry, because wet ground conducts electricity more strongly. Do not lie down, it is better to sit down to have as little contact with the ground as possible.

If you have an umbrella with you, do not open it under any circumstances, because metal rods attract lightning discharges. All electrical appliances are lightning receivers, so do not use them in a thunderstorm.

Do not swim in water. If you are on a boat and see that bad weather is approaching, try to get to the shore as soon as possible.

Do not use your cell phone, as there is a high risk of lightning.

